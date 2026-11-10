Keralam minister sits down before Vande Mataram ends

10:58

Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan appeared to express his displeasure over the full rendition of Vande Mataram at an official function in Kasaragod a day ago by returning to his seat on the dais before the singing of the national song was completed.



The incident took place on Monday during the inauguration of a laboratory at the Mulleria Family Health Centre, a government facility, in this northern Keralam district.



Visuals aired by news channels showed the district collector, Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan and MLA K Mahin, who were seated alongside the minister, also sitting down before the song ended.



However, MLA K Neelakandan and DCC president P K Faisal remained standing until the entire song was sung.



The minister and others reportedly attempted to sit down after the first two stanzas were sung.



However, the song continued, following which they took their seats.



Visuals of the event also showed the minister speaking to people seated near him while the song was being sung.



The incident comes amid a debate over the Centre's directive to sing Vande Mataram in its entirety at official functions.



The Congress has maintained that singing the first two stanzas is sufficient.



Muraleedharan had earlier said that the full version of Vande Mataram would not be sung in Keralam and that only the first two stanzas would be included in government functions.