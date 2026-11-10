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Karnataka: Twenty booked for throwing firecrackers at motorists, police

Tue, 10 November 2026
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Around 20 people have been booked for allegedly bursting firecrackers on a public road and throwing them at motorists, pedestrians and police personnel in Manipal, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the night of November 8 in front of Mandavi Emerald Apartments in Shivalli village of Udupi taluk, they said.

According to the police complaint, Manipal police sub-inspector Shambhulingaiah M E, who was on night patrol around 11 pm, received information that a group of youths was bursting firecrackers on the road and throwing them at passing vehicles and members of the public.

The police team reached the spot around 11.10 pm and found 15 to 20 people allegedly engaging in the activity. 

Some of them were holding firecrackers and throwing them towards passing vehicles and pedestrians, the complaint said.

When the police personnel, who were in uniform, approached the group and attempted to intervene, the youths allegedly threw firecrackers at them and threatened them before fleeing the spot.

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