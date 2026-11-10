J'khand: 4 cops injured as 2 groups clash over Kali idol immersion

15:27

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Two groups of youths, who clashed with each other over the immersion of idols of the goddess Kali in Jharkhand's Palamu district, hurled stones at a police team, leaving four personnel injured and prompting them to fire in the air in self-defence, officers said on Tuesday.



The incident occurred at Raksaha village under the Rehla police station limits on Monday night, they said.



Eight people have been detained for questioning, Rehla police station officer-in-charge Gulshan Birua said.



"When a police team reached the spot, the two groups started hurling stones at our personnel. Four policemen were injured. A police vehicle was also damaged," Vishrampur sub-divisional police officer Chiranjeevi Mandal said.



The police personnel had to fire four rounds in the air, he said.



"The injured police personnel are undergoing treatment at a local hospital," the SDPO added.



Some villagers were also injured in the incident, Birua said.