Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

J-K: Two youths acquitted in UAPA case over 'unreliable evidence'

Tue, 10 November 2026
Share:
16:22
image
A court in Jammu and Kashmir has acquitted two youths who were undergoing trial under anti-terror charges in Baramulla district, noting that the evidence against the accused was unreliable.

Special Judge (UAPA/NIA cases) Baramulla, Feroz Ahmad Khan, acquitted Huzaif Firdous Bhat and Aijaz Ahmad after finding contradictions in the prosecution case.

The two youths were arrested in September 2020 during a joint naka checking by police and the Army at Kanispora in Baramulla district.

The police registered a case against the two youths under Sections 18, 23 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act, claiming to have recovered two hand grenades, 100 rounds of ammunition and posters of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"On an overall assessment, the court finds that the prosecution evidence suffers from such material inconsistencies and infirmities that it would be unsafe to base a conviction upon it," the court said in its 71-page order.

The court held that the prosecution has not established "through cogent and dependable evidence" that the arms and ammunition produced in the court were recovered from the "conscious possession" of the accused in the manner alleged.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TN CM Vijay convenes crucial meet of TVK MLAs
LIVE! TN CM Vijay convenes crucial meet of TVK MLAs

SC seeks WhatsApp's action plan to curb digital arrest scams
SC seeks WhatsApp's action plan to curb digital arrest scams

The Supreme Court of India has directed WhatsApp and other intermediaries to propose measures against digital arrest scams and cybercrimes. Simultaneously, the court emphasized that financial institutions, including banks, must be held...

Maneka used expletives in my mother-in-law's presence: Sonia
Maneka used expletives in my mother-in-law's presence: Sonia

Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" details the tumultuous relationship between her and Maneka Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi's wife. It covers Maneka's entry into the family, growing tensions, political ambitions, and eventual...

Pawan Kalyan, Anna Konidela Announce Separation
Pawan Kalyan, Anna Konidela Announce Separation

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidela announced their separation after thirteen years of marriage.

'Surrender to Iran's 7 conditions': Tehran after Trump's call
'Surrender to Iran's 7 conditions': Tehran after Trump's call

Iran's powerful secretary of the supreme national security council Major General Mohsen Rezaei has issued a warning to the US after Donald Trump indicated that the war is unlikely to resume.