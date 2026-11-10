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'Is It A Crime To Be Ambitious?' Pranab's Daughter Asks Sonia

Tue, 10 November 2026
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IMAGE: Then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh,then Congress president Sonia Gandhi and then Union minister Pranab Mukherjee. Photograph: Rediff Archives
IMAGE: Then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh,then Congress president Sonia Gandhi and then Union minister Pranab Mukherjee. Photograph: Rediff Archives
'Is it a crime to be ambitious?' Sharmishtha Mukherjee asked in reaction to Sonia Gandhi's remarks in her memoir Belonging about Pranab Mukherjee.

Sonia Gandhi recalled how a suggestion that Pranab Mukherjee replace Dr Manmohan Singh as prime minister had 'shocked' her, reports The Tribune newspaper.

'What's there to get 'shocked' about? Is it a crime to be ambitious, especially when that 'ambition' was supported by decades of experience in politics and governance, hard work and a brilliant mind?' Sharmishta asked, speaking to The Tribune.

She recalled that when her father Pranab Mukherjee was once asked whether he wanted to become prime minister, he candidly replied that 'any politician worth his salt has this ambition'.

'My father came from a very humble background. Whatever he achieved in his life was through sheer merit and hard work. There was no one to serve him positions, including PM-ship, on a platter due to dynastic entitlements,' Sharmishta told The Tribune.

'If a well-deserving person harbours ambition to become prime minister, what's wrong in that, unless Soniaji was 'shocked' by the fact that anyone outside the Gandhi-Nehru family could even dare to nurture such an ambition and furthermore dared to 'hint' it to her?' Sharmishta asked The Tribune's Aditi Tandon.

'From what I read in his diaries and whatever conversation he had with me, I would like to reassure her that he DID NOT hold it against her (Sonia) or anyone else. He was a pragmatic person with deep understanding. He understood her reasons and insecurities that all human beings are prone to,' Sharmishta added.

You can read what Pranabda thought about Sonia Gandhi here: https://www.rediff.com/news/special/what-pranab-da-thought-about-sonia-gandhi/20231209.htm

-- REDIFF NEWS

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