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Intensive security checks conducted around Red Fort on first anniversary of car blast

Tue, 10 November 2026
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Intensive security checks were carried out around the Red Fort on Tuesday, the first anniversary of the blast near the historic monument, with the Delhi police stepping up surveillance through CCTV cameras, AI-based facial recognition technology and regular anti-sabotage inspections.

A senior police officer said security arrangements in the area had been strengthened following the blast, with the number of CCTV cameras significantly increased to ensure round-the-clock monitoring.

"Since the blast near the Red Fort, we have considerably increased the number of CCTV cameras. We keep the area under constant surveillance," the officer said.

She also said that vehicle equipped with AI-based facial recognition software is also stationed around the Red Fort whenever there is a large gathering.

The officer said that anti-sabotage checks and inspections by dog squads were conducted regularly to ensure that the area remained sanitised and visitors could move around safely. Bomb disposal squads also visited the area as part of the enhanced security arrangements.

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