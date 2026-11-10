Indore woman (95) dies after bed catches fire; family suspects cracker caused blaze

22:25

A 95-year-old woman died after her bed caught fire under suspicious circumstances at her three-storey house in Indore, police said on Tuesday.



The woman's family claimed a firecracker caused the blaze, but the police are investigating the incident from all angles, an officer said.



Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rubina Mizwani said that the nonagenarian woman, Gul Bai (95), suffered severe burns to her lower body when her bed caught fire late Monday night in the Heera Nagar police station area.



The woman's family rushed her to the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, but she could not be saved, Mizwani said.



The woman was lying on a mat on the top floor of her three-storey house when the fire broke out. Her family told police she was unable to move around because of her advanced age, Mizwani said.