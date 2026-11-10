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Fire engulfs hill in J-K's Kishtwar; Blaze brought under control after 11 hrs

Tue, 10 November 2026
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A massive fire engulfed a mountain slope in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, and was brought under control on Tuesday morning after an 11-hour-long joint operation, an official of the Fire and Emergency Services said.

No casualties were reported in the fire that caused extensive damage to plants, with dry grass accelerating the spread of the flames.

Nearly 1,000 kanals (125 acres) of state land were affected by the fire in Trigam, around 25 km from Kishtwar district headquarters, in-charge, Fire Station Headquarters, Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmad Mir said.

The fire broke out in the foothills at around 6:54 PM on Monday and spread uphill, posing a threat to the villages of Palan and Pedal, the official said, adding the Fire and Emergency Services immediately launched an operation to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

Fire tenders were stationed strategically to safeguard the villages, while firefighting personnel equipped with fire beaters were deployed at the site. 

The operation was particularly challenging as the fire had spread nearly two km beyond the last motorable road, he said.

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