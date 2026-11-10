'Farmers drink, play cards for 9 months': BJP MP sparks row

20:14

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Janardan Mishra/Image courtesy Facebook

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Janardan Mishra has sparked a controversy with his purported statement that today's farmers work for only three months and spend the remaining nine months playing cards and consuming gutka and liquor.



The MP allegedly made the comments at a programme organised on Monday on the occasion of Govardhan Puja in Mauganj district which falls under his Rewa constituency.



Congress leaders shared a video of his speech, accusing him of insulting farmers and demanding a public apology.



"Farmers today are no longer like those in the past, and have become accustomed to a comfortable lifestyle," Mishra was purportedly heard saying in the video.



He then asked what they do during the remaining nine months if they work for only three months in a year.



When someone near the stage replied that they play cards, the BJP MP purportedly said, "Today's farmer works for three months, while the remaining nine months are spent playing cards, consuming 'Rajshree' (a brand of gutka), bottle (liquor), smoking cannabis and chanting 'Jai Bhole'."