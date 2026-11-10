Dana White taps out of press secretary job

10:37

Photo: Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

The press secretary position has remained vacant since the dismissal of Katie Zacharia in October, who was let go following a tumultuous debut press briefing.





Zacharia had stepped into the role following the August departure of Karoline Leavitt, who served as the chief spokesperson for nineteen months before resigning to focus on her family.





"I will tell you, I was only kidding," the President told reporters, adding that he had posted pictures of leading UFC fighters as prospective aides to White as part of the joke.





The comments followed a weekend message on Truth Social in which the President declared that White had been approached for the prominent communications position, publicly encouraging his longtime associate to accept the role.





The post featured an artificial intelligence-generated picture of White positioned behind the White House briefing podium, immediately igniting speculation about a non-traditional staffing choice.





While the President claimed White 'loves the idea', he conceded that the proposition was never intended to be taken seriously, describing it as 'just a little fun'.





In his weekend social media post, the President characterised White as a 'violent fighter and warrior' while urging him to assume the post.





'Dana, please take the job!' the President wrote, proposing that White enlist multiple active and retired UFC champions to serve as assistants.





'We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a press secretary like none other,' the post added.





The President additionally posted images of six UFC competitors, framing them as prospective members of White's media team.





According to an insider familiar with the situation cited by CNN, White rejected the unconventional offer. A White House aide similarly confirmed to the network that the President's proposition was made in jest.





Meanwhile, White addressed the mix-up on LinkedIn, expressing appreciation for the well-wishes while setting the record straight.





"I've stood at the podium and taken questions from the Pentagon press corps. I have never stood in an octagon. I'd like to keep it that way," she posted, referring to the martial arts cage.





White has maintained a close alliance with the President for years and has led the UFC for more than twenty years, playing a significant role in rallying support for the 2024 presidential bid and frequently appearing alongside him at public rallies.





Their relationship has extended beyond traditional political boundaries, with White facilitating UFC events on the White House grounds earlier this year.





Although the President noted that White was scheduled to visit the White House on Monday, he emphasised that the appointment had been arranged for separate matters rather than any ongoing discussions regarding the press secretary opening.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White appeared at the White House press briefing podium on Monday, firmly shutting down speculation regarding a foray into government after President Donald Trump jokingly offered him the vacant White House Press Secretary post,reported.Addressing reporters directly from behind the lectern, the combat sports executive cleared the air regarding his political future, making it clear that he had no intention of stepping into the role of administration spokesperson."I have zero political aspirations,"quoted White as telling reporters in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.The lighthearted clarification followed US President Donald Trump's earlier clarification that he was 'only kidding' after floating UFC CEO Dana White as a potential candidate to fill the vacant White House press secretary role, an announcement that inadvertently sparked a wave of social media confusion involving a former Pentagon official.