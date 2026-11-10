CPM says seat adjustment talks with Congress for Tripura civic polls failed

21:02





The last two parties are constituents of the INDIA Bloc.



CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said, "Showing respect to the people's spontaneous will to forge an electoral understanding with the Congress, we tried our best to finalise seat adjustment and several rounds of talks were held till last night. But the process has ended without any decision."



Chaudhury, also Leader of Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, however, acknowledged that several Congress leaders had made serious attempts to avoid a split in anti-BJP votes, but the party could not reach a united decision, which led to the talks failing.



He said the CPI-M wanted to fight the saffron party in the civic elections in alliance with anti-BJP political forces, but it is not going to happen.



The last date for withdrawal of nominations expired at 3 pm on Tuesday.



Asserting that the Left parties will leave no stone unturned to block the BJP's win, Chaudhury urged the electors to vote for his party's candidates in the upcoming civic elections.

Tripura CPI-M on Tuesday said talks with the Congress over seat adjustments for the civic elections failed despite "whole-hearted efforts" to avoid division in anti-BJP votes.With this development, the November 27 elections to 21 civic bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), will witness a triangular fight among the BJP-led NDA, CPI-M and the Congress.