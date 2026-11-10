Cong leaders defend Sonia Gandhi's memoir amid backlash over Babri remark

15:24

Congress leaders on Tuesday defended Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's newly released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, rejecting BJP criticism over her reflections on the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition and noting that BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani had expressed similar regret at the time.



The release of the book on Tuesday ignited a sharp political row, with the BJP accusing Gandhi of "whitewashing" historical wrongs, while Congress leaders accused the ruling party of trying to give the memoir a political angle.



Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the Congress was in government when the Babri Masjid was demolished, and there was "very deep regret among everyone," including BJP leaders.



"Advani ji had also said that they did not want this to happen. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said they didn't want this," he said, adding that nobody accepted that "in a democracy, someone should attempt to alter the course of democracy through sheer force."



Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said the BJP was trying to turn the memoir into a controversy, and referred to an alleged remark by a BJP leader asking whether "Babar" lived in Sonia Gandhi's heart.