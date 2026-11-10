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Bruce Lee Inspired This CM To Take Up Taekwondo

Tue, 10 November 2026
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IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in traditional Naga attire during the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan programME at Tadubi, in Senapati, October 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in traditional Naga attire during the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan programME at Tadubi, in Senapati, October 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo
Quiz question: Which chief minister is an expert at taekwondo?

a. Himanta Biswa Sarma b. C Joseph Vijay c. Yumnam Khemchand Singh d. Pushkar Dhami

If you opted for c, you are spot on.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a taekwondo expert.

The New Indian Express reports that Singh took to taekwondo after watching Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragon when he was in class 9.

Singh is a Grand Master ninth DAN, a distinction conferred by Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation President Grand Master Jun Lee at the inaugural Manipur State Poomsae taekwondo championship in Imphal last month.

Singh, the New Indian Express reports, 'began training in taekwondo at 16 and 'played an important role in the formation of the Taekwondo Federation of India, where he served as vice president'.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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