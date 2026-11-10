Bruce Lee Inspired This CM To Take Up Taekwondo

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IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in traditional Naga attire during the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan programME at Tadubi, in Senapati, October 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo





-- REDIFF NEWS

Quiz question: Which chief minister is an expert at taekwondo?a.b.c.d.If you opted for, you are spot on.Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a taekwondo expert.Thereports that Singh took to taekwondo after watching Bruce Lee inwhen he was in class 9.Singh is a Grand Master ninth DAN, a distinction conferred by Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation President Grand Masterat the inaugural Manipur State Poomsae taekwondo championship in Imphal last month.Singh, thereports, 'began training in taekwondo at 16 and 'played an important role in the formation of the Taekwondo Federation of India, where he served as vice president'.