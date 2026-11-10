Boy dies in 'sutli bomb' accident in Kota

14:27

A 12-year-old boy died in a firecracker explosion in Rajasthan's Bundi after he lit a 'sutli bomb' inside an inverted steel glass, police said on Tuesday.



The force of the explosion shattered the steel glass into small pieces that lodged inside the boy's chest like pellets, causing him to collapse on the spot bleeding profusely around 1 pm on Monday, a day after Diwali.



He died on the spot near Nanakpuria Tiraha on Mandi road in Bundi Sadar police station limits.



The boy, Sajan, was from a Kalbeliya family in Bundi and was bursting firecrackers alone outside his house. The rest of his family were busy inside the house preparing for Govardhan Puja, police said.



On receiving information about the incident, Kotwali SHO Ramesh Arya and Sadar police station personnel rushed to the hospital.



Bundi Municipal Council Chairman Bharat Sharma also rushed to the hospital to offer condolences and assured the victim's family of all possible assistance.