Anti-Sikh riots shameful chapter in Indian history: Sonia

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The 1984 anti-Sikh riots remain a "tragic and shameful" chapter in the country's history, says Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, asserting that while her husband Rajiv Gandhi's heart held no bigotry or rancour, he was thrust into a moment of history when effective governance had foundered and barbaric acts followed.



In her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, Gandhi recalls that the news of Indira Gandhi's killing spread rapidly and many in Puniab and other parts of the country had earlier welcomed the end of (Jarnail Singh) Bhindranwale and his cohorts who had been set upon breaking up the country with weapons of terror and murder.



"But now many were enraged at their prime minister's assassination, and the mood was turning ugly. By the afternoon, rioting had broken out in different parts of the city and beyond. Brutal acts of violence were committed against innocent Sikhs. More than 2,000 lost their lives in the capital alone, in the most cruel and cold-blooded manner," she says in the book released on Tuesday.



Many of their shops and homes were looted or burnt down, she adds.



Gandhi points out that very night, Rajiv appeared on national television to appeal for peace, virtually his first public act after being sworn-in as prime minister.