Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan ends 3rd marriage

12:30

Pic: ANI Photo

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidala have announced their decision to end their marriage, saying they would continue to maintain a friendly relationship and jointly prioritise their children's well-being.



In a joint statement issued late on Monday, the couple said, "After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," they said.



They also sought understanding, kindness and respect for their privacy during the personal transition and expressed gratitude to everyone who had supported them throughout their journey.



Kalyan, also Janasena Party founder, first married Nandini in 1997. However, the couple separated in 1999, and their divorce was legally finalised in 2008.



His second marriage was to actor Renu Desai in 2009. They have two children, son Akira Nandan and a daughter, before their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.



His third marriage was to Anna Konidala in September 2013. The couple have two children.