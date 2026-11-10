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Ace Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar dies at 57

Tue, 10 November 2026
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Shaji Kumar was cinematographer on Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum'
Shaji Kumar was cinematographer on Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum'
Renowned Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar, whose works include the blockbuster Mohanlal-starrers Pulimurugan, Naran and Thudarum, has died at the age of 57. 

Kumar was in Alappuzha for the shooting of an upcoming film starring Dileep when he experienced physical discomfort at his hotel room on Saturday night. 

He informed the film's director, Ullas Krishna, about his discomfort and was initially taken to a nearby hospital.  He was later shifted to a private hospital in Kochi. 

Though his condition improved after admission and he was able to speak normally, his health deteriorated again on Sunday night, sources said. 

His unexpected death has left members of the Malayalam film industry shocked and saddened. 

The FEFKA Directors' Union condoled his death, and paid tribute to the cinematographer for his contributions to Malayalam cinema. 

A disciple of veteran cinematographer Vipin Mohan, Kumar began his career working on several films before establishing himself as an independent cinematographer. 

Over the years, he became one of the familiar names behind the visuals of several successful Malayalam films. 

His recent cinematography assignments included Athimanoharam, starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy, and Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban

Shaji Kumar is survived by his wife, Smitha, and sons Aryan and Sooryan. 

His filmography includes Naran, PulimuruganRamaleela, Odiyan, Madhura Raja, Ittymaani: Made in China, Night DrivePathonpatham Noottandu, Bandra, Once Upon a Time in Kochi and Thudarum

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