6 injured as speeding BEST bus triggers multi-vehicle pile-up

09:17

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Six persons were injured on Monday night after a speeding BEST bus went out of control and rammed into two cars and a bus that had stopped at a traffic signal in Wadala in suburban Mumbai, a police official said.



The incident took place at 8:30 pm at the busy Lodha Junction, he said.



A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, an Ertiga car and a Creta car had lined up at a red light when another bus from the civic undertaking went out of control and rear-ended the Creta, triggering a pile-up with the Ertiga and the stationary bus, he said.



"The driver of the Ertiga car suffered severe leg injuries, while three other passengers in the vehicle received minor wounds. A man and a woman in the Creta car also sustained minor injuries All six injured individuals were taken to Sion Hospital for treatment," the official said.



Police moved the damaged vehicles to the roadside to restore normal flow of traffic at the junction, he said.



"We are ascertaining the exact cause of the accident, including potential brake failure or driver negligence. Necessary legal proceedings are being initiated," he added.