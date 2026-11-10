171 injured in firecracker-related accidents in Jaipur during Diwali

21:31

A total of 171 people were injured in firecracker-related accidents in Jaipur over the past two days during Diwali celebrations, including 94 with eye injuries and 77 suffering burns, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.



Fourteen patients underwent surgery for serious eye injuries, while 20 people were admitted to hospital during the period, they said.



According to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, 112 patients were treated for firecracker injuries between 2 pm on November 8 and 8 am the following day. Of them, 61 suffered eye injuries and 51 sustained burns. Thirteen patients were admitted during this period.



Another 59 patients arrived between 9 am on November 9 and 8 am on November 10, including 33 with eye injuries and 26 with burns. Seven of them were admitted.



Head of the hospital's ophthalmology department, Dr Nagendra Singh Shekhawat, said around 50 per cent of those undergoing surgery were children.



All patients underwent surgery on one eye each and are being provided special care, he said.