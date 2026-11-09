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Want To Lose Weight? Go To Bed An Hour Early

Mon, 09 November 2026
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12:18
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh
Falling asleep earlier than your usual bedtime can go a long way towards losing weight. 

Setting your bedtime earlier by every hour is linked to around half a kg of weight loss in around two months, according to research by the New York University's Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

The time we go to sleep – not just how many hours of sleep we get – is a more important factor for weight loss, says Susan Kohl Malone, assistant professor at the college in a press release, reported Fox News.

The research, however, is no proof that an earlier bedtime results in losing weight.

Late nights activate the body’s stress response and affect hormones that regulate hunger, the researchers suggested.

‘Falling asleep earlier may limit late-night eating and better align food intake with the body's optimal metabolic window," Malone noted.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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