UP: 3 passengers arrested for assaulting on-duty TTE

08:28

Three train passengers were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly assaulting an on-duty TTE (Train Ticket Examiner) and damaging his Hand-Held Terminal (HHT), a railway official said on Sunday.



The TTE had entered the coach to resolve a dispute between passengers when he was attacked by some of them.



Pradeep Sudele, a railway official, said that train number 19435, travelling from Ahmedabad to Asansol, departed from Lalitpur at 11.09 pm on Saturday. Shortly thereafter, the alarm chain was pulled twice by some passengers.



Upon being informed of a dispute among passengers in one of the coaches, the on-duty TTE, Ram Sajivan Yadav, went to the coach to assess the situation and take necessary action.



At that point, three passengers present in the coach allegedly assaulted him and damaged the Hand-Held Terminal (HHT) he was using for his official duties.



Following the incident, a team from the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the scene and arrested the three passengers involved in the assault.