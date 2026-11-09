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Two 17-year-old boys hacked to death in TN's Tiruchirappalli on Diwali night

Mon, 09 November 2026
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09:30
Illustration: Dominic Xavier
Illustration: Dominic Xavier
Two 17-year-old boys were brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants near Samayapuram in Tiruchirappalli district late on Diwali night, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul (17), a resident of Inam Samayapuram, and Vishal (17), son of Raja, from the same locality. 

Rahul, who had lost his parents, was staying at a relative's house and working as a daily wage labourer. 

Vishal was his relative's son, and both were employed as daily wage workers.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm when the two boys were walking along the banks of the Pullambadi canal near the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University campus, close to the Samayapuram toll plaza.

A group of unidentified assailants allegedly intercepted them and attacked them with deadly weapons, inflicting multiple injuries.

Vishal suffered severe injuries to his face, while Rahul sustained deep cut injuries to his neck and head. Both collapsed in a pool of blood.

Passers-by who noticed the incident immediately alerted the Samayapuram police. inspector Gunasekaran and other police personnel rushed to the spot and found Vishal dead at the scene. 

Rahul, who was critically injured, died while being taken to hospital.

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