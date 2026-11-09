Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Trump says he won't forgive enemies, even on his deathbed

Mon, 09 November 2026
Share:
10:14
image
US President Donald Trump stated that he would be unable to forgive political opponents such as James Comey and Nancy Pelosi, even if it were a condition for entering heaven.

During a CBS News 60 Minutes interview with Ross Douthat that aired on Sunday night, the President was questioned about whether he can forgive enemies like James Comey or Nancy Pelosi, even when he's on his deathbed

"I love our country FAR more than I can love people. I don't think it's an easy question. I found them to be extremely dishonest people. Very bad for our country. The answer is no. I want to be honest. Before the judgment of God. No, I think there were very bad people that I dislike. I can use the word hate. I do hate some of my enemies. I probably cannot do that now because I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will," he said. 

When asked what he thinks happens when he dies, Mr Trump told Douthat, "I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven."

Throughout the past decade, the US President has frequently directed sharp criticism towards numerous adversaries, several of whom have faced legal scrutiny during his second term in office, as detailed by CBS News. 

Prominent figures that have encountered federal indictments include former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and former national security adviser John Bolton.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Another rape-murder accused killed in police firing in Bengal
LIVE! Another rape-murder accused killed in police firing in Bengal

Trump concedes hardline immigration policy hurt Republicans
Trump concedes hardline immigration policy hurt Republicans

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his administration's hardline immigration policies may have contributed to the Republican Party's setbacks in the November 3 midterm elections, admitting that the deportation drive...

Firecrackers turn Delhi into a gas chamber, AQI nears severe
Firecrackers turn Delhi into a gas chamber, AQI nears severe

Delhi experienced alarmingly high pollution levels on Monday, the day after Diwali, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. The deterioration was attributed to widespread firecracker bursting...

Did Agarkar-Gambhir Edge Shami Out?
Did Agarkar-Gambhir Edge Shami Out?

Mohammed Shami's Test retirement has brought into focus an uncomfortable question for Indian cricket: Did Ajit Agarkar's preference for building a younger pace attack and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's team-building approach leave the...

Iran war: Democrats turn guns on Hegseth, push impeachment
Iran war: Democrats turn guns on Hegseth, push impeachment

US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has thrown his full support behind a legislative push to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, accusing him of severe misconduct and responsibility for the ongoing war against Iran, as newly...