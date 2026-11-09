Trump says he won't forgive enemies, even on his deathbed

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Prominent figures that have encountered federal indictments include former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and former national security adviser John Bolton.

US President Donald Trump stated that he would be unable to forgive political opponents such as James Comey and Nancy Pelosi, even if it were a condition for entering heaven.During a CBS News 60 Minutes interview with Ross Douthat that aired on Sunday night, the President was questioned about whether he can forgive enemies like James Comey or Nancy Pelosi, even when he's on his deathbed"I love our country FAR more than I can love people. I don't think it's an easy question. I found them to be extremely dishonest people. Very bad for our country. The answer is no. I want to be honest. Before the judgment of God. No, I think there were very bad people that I dislike. I can use the word hate. I do hate some of my enemies. I probably cannot do that now because I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will," he said.When asked what he thinks happens when he dies, Mr Trump told Douthat, "I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven."Throughout the past decade, the US President has frequently directed sharp criticism towards numerous adversaries, several of whom have faced legal scrutiny during his second term in office, as detailed by CBS News.