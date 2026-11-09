Truck rams van carrying body, 5 dead

16:14

According to police, the vehicle had made a pit-stop at Mahanetand near Danua valley around 10.30 am when a truck hit it from behind, killing five people on the spot.





The impact of the collision was such that the pick-up van overturned, throwing several passengers onto the road, Chouparan police station in-charge Pankaj Kumar said.

A truck rammed a pick-up van carrying a body and mourners to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to perform the last rites, killing five people and injuring 14 others in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday, police said.The ill-fated vehicle was carrying 19 people from Giridih, an official said.The 14 injured people have been admitted to Hazaribag and Barhi hospitals, and three of them were in a critical state, he said, adding that the deceased have been identified as Dhokla Kumar (45), Budhni Devi (50), Ramkisun Mahto (50), Rameshwar Kumar (70), and Raju Pandit (40).The truck driver fled soon after the incident, and a search was underway to nab him, Kumar said.