TMC MLA arrested from Kolkata airport

19:02

Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Ram Das was on Monday arrested from the Kolkata airport in connection with multiple cases relating to rape, extortion and post-poll violence, police said.



A special team of the Baruipur Police apprehended the absconding Canning Paschim MLA in the afternoon, they said.



The TMC leader was scheduled to catch a flight for Mumbai.



"He had been absconding for quite some time. Our team managed to nab him from the airport today," a police officer told PTI.



Das will be brought to Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district and produced before a court on Tuesday.