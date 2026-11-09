Strike on Iraq's Khor Mor gas field cuts power production

08:38

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A drone attack targeting the critical Khor Mor gas field in the Sulaimaniyah governorate of Iraqi Kurdistan has triggered a major energy emergency, slashing electricity generation across the national grid by approximately 2.8 gigawatts (GW), Al Jazeera reported.



Citing Omid Ahmed, spokesperson for the Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the network reported that the drone explosion forced an immediate disruption of gas supplies to power generation stations across the region.



According to Al Jazeera, the sudden shutdown of the Khor Mor field cut off fuel to vital power facilities serving five major urban centres: Erbil, Sulaimaniyah, Bazian, Chamchamal, and Duhok.



To prevent a total collapse of the regional electrical grid, authorities have initiated emergency protocols to safeguard critical public infrastructure, Al Jazeera reported.



"To prevent a complete blackout, the Ministry of Electricity is working, through the operation of hydroelectric power stations at the Dokan and Darbandikhan dams and stations that can be operated with other fuels, to provide electricity to sensitive and important sites such as hospitals and water stations," Ahmed was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.



Earlier, a source familiar with the incident informed Al Jazeera that gas production was halted after an explosive drone slammed into the facility, which ranks as one of the largest gas fields in northern Iraq.