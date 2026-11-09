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Sky rockets, aerial firecrackers banned in Thane district after 11 fire incidents on Diwali

Mon, 09 November 2026
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The Thane district administration in Maharashtra on Monday banned the use of sky rockets and similar airborne firecrackers after multiple blazes linked to aerial fireworks on Diwali, officials said.

The prohibitory order, issued by district collector Shrikrishna Panchal, came into immediate effect and will remain in force until midnight on January 8, 2027.

Authorities said 11 fire incidents were reported across Thane district on Sunday, damaging public and private property and endangering lives.

People had been seen launching rockets from crowded localities, building terraces, balconies and parking lots, with some firing them directly from their hands, they said.

"Taking serious cognisance of the recent surge in fire hazards caused by burning residues of aerial fireworks falling onto residential buildings and flammable materials, the district administration has clamped a blanket ban on rockets and similar flying firecrackers across all public and private spaces, residential areas, and rooftops within the district limits," resident deputy collector Sandeep Mane said.

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