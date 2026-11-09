Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 93.93 against US dollar

18:58

The rupee settled higher by 5 paise at 93.93 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, boosted by easing crude oil prices, stronger foreign fund inflows, and optimism regarding de-escalation in West Asia.



Forex traders said continued foreign inflows, stable crude, and a mild dollar offer tailwinds for the rupee. However, gains were capped by renewed greenback demand, geopolitical risks, and a rebound in energy prices.



In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at around 93.85 against the greenback and witnessed an intraday high of 93.69 and a low of 94.11. At the end of the session, the rupee was quoted at 93.93 (provisional), higher by 5 paise from its previous close.