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Ramayana earns over Rs 500 crore at global box office

Mon, 09 November 2026
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Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, has earned $55.7 million (over Rs 500 crore) at the global box office where it claimed the second spot after Japan's Godzilla Minus Zero, which roared with a haul of $63 million.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5.

Most of Ramayana: Part One collection came from India where it earned Rs 285.20 (gross) crore in four days.

According to Deadline, the film collected $12.2 million (over Rs 114 crore) in the US, and $11.5 million (over Rs 108 crore) in other 37 foreign territories handled by Sony, which is distributing the film internationally.

Ramayana follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil. The music of the film has been composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team.

Godzilla Minus Zero, a sequel to 2023's Godzilla Minus One, is directed by Takashi Yamazaki and released globally on November 6, following its release on November 3 in Japan. The film's collection stands at $63 million at the global box office.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk Ramayana has earned Rs 49.69 crore so far on Monday, and the collection is expected to grow further.

On Sunday, the movie made $56.15 crore. The movie opened with Rs 64.85 crore on November 5, witnessed a dip on Friday with an earning of Rs 48.05 crore, only to bounce back in a big way on Saturday with Rs 69.80 crore, its highest so far.

The two part story has reportedly been made on budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

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