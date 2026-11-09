Rajasthan: 3 of family among 4 killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle

08:43

Four people, including three members of a family, were killed after a speeding SUV hit the motorcycle they were travelling on in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Sunday evening, the police said.



The accident occurred near Dhanta village, leaving three people dead on the spot and a woman critically injured. She later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Gujarat's Palanpur.



Sanchore SHO Nemaram said the four were travelling on the motorcycle to their home to celebrate Diwali when the Bolero hit them.



The deceased were identified as Jiyaram Dhetarwal (65), Ram Lal Siyak (50) and Kuldeep (8). Kuldeep was Jiyaram's grandson.



The injured woman, identified as Shami, was travelling with her father Ram Lal, father-in-law Jiyaram and son Kuldeep to their village Pur when the accident occurred.



She was taken to Sanchore hospital and later referred to Palanpur in view of her critical condition, where she died during treatment.



The bodies of the three deceased were kept in the mortuary of Sanchore hospital. Relatives and villagers reached the hospital after receiving information about the accident.