Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rajasthan: 3 of family among 4 killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle

Mon, 09 November 2026
Share:
08:43
image
Four people, including three members of a family, were killed after a speeding SUV hit the motorcycle they were travelling on in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Sunday evening, the police said.

The accident occurred near Dhanta village, leaving three people dead on the spot and a woman critically injured. She later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Gujarat's Palanpur.

Sanchore SHO Nemaram said the four were travelling on the motorcycle to their home to celebrate Diwali when the Bolero hit them.

The deceased were identified as Jiyaram Dhetarwal (65), Ram Lal Siyak (50) and Kuldeep (8). Kuldeep was Jiyaram's grandson.

The injured woman, identified as Shami, was travelling with her father Ram Lal, father-in-law Jiyaram and son Kuldeep to their village Pur when the accident occurred.

She was taken to Sanchore hospital and later referred to Palanpur in view of her critical condition, where she died during treatment.

The bodies of the three deceased were kept in the mortuary of Sanchore hospital. Relatives and villagers reached the hospital after receiving information about the accident.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump admits immigration policy has hurt Republicans
LIVE! Trump admits immigration policy has hurt Republicans

Iran war: Democrats turn guns on Hegseth, push impeachment
Iran war: Democrats turn guns on Hegseth, push impeachment

US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has thrown his full support behind a legislative push to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, accusing him of severe misconduct and responsibility for the ongoing war against Iran, as newly...

19 Indian seafarers stranded in Yemen for 14 days evacuated
19 Indian seafarers stranded in Yemen for 14 days evacuated

The embassy of India to Yemen has successfully evacuated 19 Indian seafarers who were stranded in Hodeidah and Sana'a (Yemen) for the past two weeks, the Indian embassy in Yemen said on Sunday.

Chilling money hunt: Man kills kin's child, removes organs
Chilling money hunt: Man kills kin's child, removes organs

A man in Chhattisgarh allegedly murdered his cousin's four-year-old son and removed his kidneys, lungs and eyes in a bid to sell the organs online after searching social media for ways to earn quick money, the police said.

Eisenkot to form Israeli govt as Netanyahu seeks unity
Eisenkot to form Israeli govt as Netanyahu seeks unity

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the country's next government, marking a significant political setback for incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Eisenkot secured...