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Pakistani TV anchorperson shot dead at home; husband held

Mon, 09 November 2026
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A Pakistani anchorperson was shot dead at her home in Rawalpindi, with police taking her husband into custody and seizing the suspected weapon.

Rabia Ahsan, who worked as an anchor and programme host with a local private TV channel, was found dead at her home in the Gulshanabad area of the city on Sunday, the Dawn newspaper reported.

City police officer (CPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said Ahsan's husband had been taken into custody and the suspected weapon seized. An investigation has been launched, he added.

Sukhera, along with the senior superintendent of police (SSP) operations and the SSP investigations, visited the crime scene with a team of forensic experts.

According to the CPO, a male domestic worker at the house told police that the victim's husband had claimed that the gunshot was fired accidentally.

Sukhera said teams from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) were collecting evidence from the scene, while the body was being taken to a hospital for postmortem examination.

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