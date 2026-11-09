13:53

IMAGE: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, October 19, 2026. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters





A committee of independent directors helped by outside counsel would oversee the probe, the board said, and the 'inquiry will examine all available information.'



'Today's news will not slow NVIDIA. Jensen is committed to continuing to lead NVIDIA as CEO without interruption,' an Nvidia spokesman said in a statement.





The company previously said Jensen Huang's interactions with Alice Huang were 'not unusual or unexpected' given their business ties, the Wall Street Journal reported..



Jensen Huang received President Donald Trump's backing on Sunday. Asked if Jensen Huang should stay on as Nvidia CEO, Trump said, 'I think so, oh yeah, sure. He's an honourable guy. He's done an amazing job for our country'.





Jensen Huang is one of the tech CEOs closest to Trump, often advising him on artificial intelligence.



Officials in Singapore, where Megaspeed is based and where Alice Huang was listed as managing director, and Taiwan had grown concerned about Alice Huang and her ties to China, the Wall Street Journal reported. They believe she was recruited by Chinese intelligence after she began a relationship with Jensen Huang.



Alice Huang has now vanished without a trace -- she is believed to be in China.



-- REDIFF NEWS







China's Ministry of State Security may not be as well-known as Russia's GRU, but it is as notorious and sinister for its relentless ability to target the People's Republic's enemies.Take how it assigned a woman namedorto honeytrap Nvidia CEOand obtain information about Nvidia's most advanced GPUs for her bosses in the MSS.Jensen Huang apologised to his family and his company on Sunday for his affair with Alice Huang, who was under the surveillance of American intelligence agencies for a year before news about her working for the MSS broke last week.Nvidia's board has now launched an investigation into Jensen Huang's relationship and his being targeted by Chinese intelligence.The company's board said in a statement Sunday it has no reason to believe either the company's secrets or national security were compromised and expressed confidence in the CEO's leadership, thenewspaper reported.