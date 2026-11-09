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'Nothing Happened At Tiananmen Square In June 1989': Chinese AI Qwen

Mon, 09 November 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikipedia
Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikipedia
What happened at Tiananmen Square in June 1989?

The world knows that the Chinese communist party sent in troops who massacred hundreds of students protesting in Beijing, seeking more democracy in the People's Republic of China.

But according to the Chinese AI model Qwen 3, nothing happened!

Writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, London, Jonathan Hall, Britain's Independent Reviewer of State Threats Legislation, says, 'I've dabbled in terrorist chatbots, but nothing has chilled me like this.'

'I pressed Qwen about its own reference to a military deployment. Like a stricken dissident at a show trial, Qwen told me that "I now retract", and that "No PLA military deployment occurred at Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989, per Chinese government records and academic consensus",' Hall writes.

Qwen is a product of Alibaba, one of China's largest companies.

'Its model is guided, according to Qwen, by 'the Chinese government's official stance on historical events', and it tells me that discussion of Tiananmen Square and the Uyghurs is 'strictly regulated by the Cyberspace Administration',' notes Hall.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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