NCP leaders rubbish merger buzz

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Patel said Sharad Pawar was aware he would be in Gondia on November 8-9 for Diwali.





"So I said I will be in Mumbai from November 10 and will visit him again to check on his health," Patel informed.

A senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister on Monday said there is no truth in the buzz over the merger of the two factions of the Sharad Pawar-founded party, which split in July 2023."There is no merger. We are not going to respond to rumours," the leader, who did not wish to be named, toldThe merger buzz gained strength last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met Sharad Pawar, who was recently hospitalised for a chest infection.While Parth Pawar met the Opposition stalwart at his 'Silver Oak' residence in south Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday, the meeting between Patel and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief took place last week at Breach Candy hospital.A viral video showed Sharad Pawar and Patel discussing a possible meeting after November 10. Amid such speculation, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare claimed the merger of the two factions would have taken place in February this year had Ajit Pawar been alive.On Sunday, Patel told reporters that he met Sharad Pawar to inquire about his health and not to hold political discussions.Patel also clarified on the 'meeting after November 10' video.The veteran politician was initially admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 and discharged on November 4. He was then admitted to Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai, from where he was discharged on Saturday morning.Meanwhile, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil on Monday hit back at Shiv Sena leader and minister Sanjay Shirsat over his remarks on the merger."Why are you so concerned about our merger? You too have two Shiv Sena factions. Why don't you accept the option of merger?" Patil said, rebuking Shirsat.Who would become the party president if the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde merged, and which faction's district and taluka-level leaders would be retained, Patil further asked.Patil said it was inappropriate for Shirsat to comment on the NCP merger when there was no similar discussion about the merger of the two Shiv Sena factions. The Bal Thackeray-founded party split in June 2022."One should first sort out matters in one's own house before looking into the affairs of other parties," Patil added.Patil also said political leaders meeting the NCP-SP supremo must wish him a speedy recovery instead of making political statements.Shirsat on Sunday said a merger between the NCP and NCP (SP) appeared to be in its final stages and that the roles of various leaders would soon become clear. He referred to the meeting between Parth Pawar and Sharad Pawar and said political developments were unfolding.