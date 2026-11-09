Modernist artist Arpita Singh dies at 89

10:30

Modernist artist Arpita Singh, widely known for her detailed figurative works, died here at Fortis Hospital from age-related ailments on Sunday, her husband and artist Paramjit Singh said.



She was 89.



"She had heart and lung related issues for some years now. However, she was actively working. Her health dipped in the last three days and was admitted to the hospital," Paramjit added.



Her cremation will be held at 2 pm at Lodhi Crematorium on Sunday.



She is survived by her husband. Their only daughter, also an artist, Anjum Singh died in 2020 from cancer.



Singh is known for her extensive body of figurative work, generally centred around a female figure, that was reflective of social upheaval and humanitarian crises of her times.



She received the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and the Lalit Kala Akademi Fellowship in 2014 for her contribution to the world of art.