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Melania Trump's docu-series to be released on Nov 20

Mon, 09 November 2026
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Amazon Prime Video is set to release a two-part docuseries on US First Lady Melania Trump on November 20, offering viewers a glimpse into her personal and professional life.

The streaming giant also recently released the trailer of Melania, The Series

"Everybody wants to be close to power and sometimes could be very dangerous," Melania Trump says at the opening of the trailer.

It then segues to shots of Melania and Barron Trump. "I'm a mother, a wife and first lady. He's [Barron] my priority. He will always be my priority."

According to Deadline, the series is comprised of two episodes, the first titled Family & Trust and the second, Pride & Honor

Per the official logline, The Series reveals never-before-told stories, offering unprecedented insight into Melania Trump's life, including the extraordinary days immediately following the 47th Presidential Inauguration.

Per the episode descriptions, in Family & Trust, Melania Trump sets priorities as she prepares to become America's First Lady. But inside the White House, trust is tested, and the incoming First Lady must protect those closest to her while navigating the demands of power."

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