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Malaysian Prime Minister's Rajinikath-Inspired Diwali Wish!

Mon, 09 November 2026
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14:15
Photo: Rediff Archives
Photo: Rediff Archives
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appeared in a Diwali video doing the famous Rajinikath sunglasses flip and adopting the superstar's iconic gestures to convey his Deepawali greetings.

Ibrahim appeared along with content creator Devaraj David with Thalaivar's dialogue playing in the background. A great fan of Hindi films and music, Ibrahim urged the citizens to spend Diwali with family.

'In a plural society that perpetuates diversity of cultures and traditions, the value of mutual respect, understanding and accepting differences must be continually strengthened. Let this celebration be a medium to strengthen unity, bridge the gap between races and instill the values of charity and concern for those in need,' Ibrahim said in a Facebook post.

Ibrahim had met Rajinikanth in 2023. He sang Kishore Kumar's Khwab Ho Tum.. during the BRICS Summit Gala dinner in Delhi, September 2026.


-- REDIFF NEWS

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