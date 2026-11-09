Major fire breaks out in Mumbai's Dongri; one dead in Saturday night highrise blaze

08:30

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A major fire broke out in Mumbai's Dongri area late Sunday night, engulfing several shops and hutments, civic officials and residents said.



The fire broke out at Haji Kasam Chawl, near Datta Mandir, on Dr Maheshwari Road, and spread across a large area.



While residents also reported hearing loud "explosion-like" sounds, it could not be independently confirmed.



The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared it a Level-I fire call at 10.11 pm, deploying a large number of its personnel along with those from the police, BEST, ward and 108 ambulance service for dousing operations.



"Efforts to bring the blaze under control are underway. Further details about the extent of damage and possible casualties are awaited," an official said.



In another incident, a fire broke out at Kamgar Stadium in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar in Dadar West at around 10.15 am on Sunday.



The blaze, involving wooden and bamboo materials, was extinguished by the fire brigade at 10.32 am. No injuries were reported, an official said.