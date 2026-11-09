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Jaguar Land Rover Takes On China's BYD

Mon, 09 November 2026
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IMAGE: The Jaguar Land Rover. Photograph: Kind courtesy, JLR.com
IMAGE: The Jaguar Land Rover. Photograph: Kind courtesy, JLR.com
Jaguar Land Rover representatives raided the offices of BYD in Schiedam and Hoofddorp in The Netherlands, The Times, London, reported.

The raids are connected to Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover's case that BYD's Ti7 SUV infringes on the Land Rover Defender's IPR.

The Defender is Jaguar Land Rover's bestselling vehicle worldwide. 

'The suspicion in the JLR camp is that BYD has stripped down its Defender to reverse engineer some of the technology that could be used in the Ti7. JLR is understood to have pressed to secure the digital records before they could be destroyed,' The Times reported. 

'The raid is seen as the start of a broader spat between JLR and BYD over the British rival's intellectual property,' The Times added. 

'The case is thought to have been brought in The Netherlands because it has historically been more favourable to claims of intellectual property theft. '

--REDIFF BUSINESS

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