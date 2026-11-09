Is Josh O'Connor The Next James Bond?

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IMAGE: Josh O'Connor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Reddit





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Britain'snewspaper reported that one of its sources had 'bumped into one of Josh'scast mates. Out of nowhere, and oiled by a few glasses of lager, they blurted out that Josh was the next James Bond.''They said he had confided in them about getting the role when the cast ofhad celebratory drinks after the play finished its run on Halloween.'Josh O'Connor won an Emmy for playing Prince Charles in. We saw him as a boxer-priest in Netflix's. His co-star? Retired 007 himself,Meanwhile,, who is directing the next James Bond movie for Amazon, told guests at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday night that he would name the new 007. 'The new James Bond is... and I will stop right now becauseis about to have a heart attack,' he said.Pascal earlier had said the world will find out who will play Bond before the year end. 'Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow. And it's got to be something really different that is stirring and exciting and different.'