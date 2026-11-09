Is Josh O'Connor The Next James Bond?

IMAGE: Josh O'Connor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Reddit
Britain's The Sun
newspaper reported that one of its sources had 'bumped into one of Josh's Golden Boy
cast mates. Out of nowhere, and oiled by a few glasses of lager, they blurted out that Josh was the next James Bond.'
'They said he had confided in them about getting the role when the cast of Golden Boy
had celebratory drinks after the play finished its run on Halloween.'
Josh O'Connor won an Emmy for playing Prince Charles in The Crown
. We saw him as a boxer-priest in Netflix's Wake Up Dead Man
. His co-star? Retired 007 himself, Daniel Craig.
Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve
, who is directing the next James Bond movie for Amazon, told guests at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday night that he would name the new 007. 'The new James Bond is... and I will stop right now because Amy Pascal
is about to have a heart attack,' he said.
Pascal earlier had said the world will find out who will play Bond before the year end. 'Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow. And it's got to be something really different that is stirring and exciting and different.'
-- REDIFF MOVIES