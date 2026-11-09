Hafiz Saeed's party loses NA by-election in Pakistan

18:57

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's political party lost a parliamentary by-election to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).



The by-poll was held on Sunday in the NA-77 constituency of Gujranwala district in Punjab, about 80 kms from Lahore, following the death of lawmaker Mehmood Bashir Virk.



Saeed's Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) candidate Muhammad Ibrahim Gujjar secured over 30,000 votes, while PML-N's Rashid Bashir Virk received over 43,000 votes, according to results announced by the Election Commission on Monday.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami did not field candidates.



Polling was marked by low voter turnout, a complete boycott in one village and the issuance of explanation notices to five PML-N women lawmakers over alleged violations of the election code of conduct.



The PMML alleged widespread rigging by the ruling PML-N and rejected the results.



The party had also contested the 2024 general elections but failed to win a single seat.



Saeed, the founder of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa, was earlier associated with the Milli Muslim League. The PMML subsequently emerged as another political platform linked to him and reportedly enjoys the backing of Pakistan's establishment.