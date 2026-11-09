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Gurfateh Pirzada's Home Catches Fire By Diwali Firecrackers

Mon, 09 November 2026
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18:09
IMAGE: Gurfateh Pirzada in The Revolutionaries
IMAGE: Gurfateh Pirzada in The Revolutionaries

Lust Stories actor Gurfateh Pirzada's Mumbai apartment balcony and parts of his room caught fire on Diwali after stray firecrackers entered from outside.

"We had a lucky escape. We were able to control the fire so thankfully not much damage. But it could have been much worse," Pirzada said. 

"I have complained to the police. Let's see now. A rocket flew into my balcony and caused the fire. It's absolutely stupid for firecrackers to be allowed. Considering the smog we live in and how unsafe it is."

Many actors have openly chosen to stay away from firecrackers during Diwali, often citing environmental health, air pollution, and animal welfare as their primary reasons.

--  Subhash K Jha

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