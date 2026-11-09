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Germany To Elect Its First Lady President

Mon, 09 November 2026
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IMAGE: Ilse Aigner speaks to the media after she was nominated as the presidential candidate in Berlin, November 9, 2026. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters
IMAGE: Ilse Aigner speaks to the media after she was nominated as the presidential candidate in Berlin, November 9, 2026. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters
Ilse Aigner, an electrical technician by training, will likely be Germany's first lady president when Frank-Walter Steinmeier steps down in March.

Aigner, president of Bavaria's regional parliament, is the frontrunner candidate fielded by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian partner, the Christian Social Union.

The German parliament, the Bundestag's 630 members, and 630 delegates selected by 16 state parliaments will elect Germany's next president, who is conventionally elected by a consensus.

Aigner, 61, served as Germany's agriculture minister under then chancellor Angela Merkel from 2008 to 2013. She is believed to have enough support to coast through in the first round of voting.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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