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Fire at building in MP's Katni on Diwali night; six of family killed

Mon, 09 November 2026
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Six members of a family were killed after a fire broke out at a crockery shop in a three-storey building in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, officials said on Monday. 

The incident occurred around midnight on Monday in Barhi town, they said.

The blaze quickly engulfed the building. Six persons -- Puran Agarwal (77), who ran the shop, his wife Chandrakala (74), daughter-in-law Poonam, granddaughters Arya (14),  Anvi (6), and a two-month-old child -- were killed, an official said.

The infant died in his mother Poonam's arms, a sight that brought tears to the eyes of those present and spread a wave of grief across the town, eyewitnesses said. 

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