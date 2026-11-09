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Diwali dispute: Himachal man runs Thar over neighbours; couple dead

Mon, 09 November 2026
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Amid Diwali celebrations, a dispute over bursting firecrackers in Badoli in Himachal Pradesh's Una district escalated, and a man allegedly took out his Thar and ran over his neighbours in rage, killing a couple and injuring two others, police said on Monday.

Locals angered by the incident thrashed the accused and he, too, had to be taken to a hospital in a critical condition. Cross FIRs have been filed over the incident, they said.

The two families, who reportedly had some past dispute, were celebrating Diwali on Sunday evening when an argument over firecrackers broke out.

Jarnail Singh, who sells second-hand cars, in a fit of rage, drove his Thar vehicle into his neighbours, killing Omkar Singh and Veena Devi who were married. Two others from the neighbouring family were also injured in the incident.

The incident sparked widespread outrage among residents of the area. People nearby allegedly caught Jarnail Singh and assaulted him.

With the help of police and others, Jarnail Singh was taken to the Regional Hospital, Una, from where he was reportedly referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh due to his critical condition.

Police said cross FIRs have been registered and further investigations are underway.

The accused who also sustained injuries is under treatment and yet to be arrested, they said.

News of the incident spread across Una, with many expressing grief and anger on social media.

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