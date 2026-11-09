Dibrugarh OIL Fire Toll Rises To Four

17:28

IMAGE: A glimpse of the deadly fire at the Dibrugarh OIL facility. Photograph: Sabir Nishat

The death toll in the fire at the Oil India Limited (OIL) facility in Assam's Dibrugarh district rose to four on Sunday after another injured worker succumbed to his injuries.



The public sector undertaking has suspended all four personnel who were in charge of the facility, officials said.



Three other workers injured in the blaze continue to undergo treatment and are reportedly in critical condition.



All seven victims were employees of Spectron Engineering Private Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged by OIL for work at the facility.



The latest victim was identified as Sailen Gogoi, a mechanical helper, who died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dibrugarh on Sunday.



One worker had died on Friday, the day of the incident, while two others succumbed to their injuries on Saturday.



The fire broke out on November 6 following an explosion during maintenance work at OIL's Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) at Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district.



According to OIL, the incident occurred while maintenance activities were underway at the facility. The explosion was followed by a fire, leaving several workers with severe burn injuries.



OIL has instituted a high-level inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to the explosion and subsequent fire.



The inquiry committee will examine the sequence of events, the maintenance work being carried out at the time, and possible lapses in safety procedures.



-- SABIR NISHAT