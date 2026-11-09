Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category on Diwali

Mon, 09 November 2026
Share:
08:07
image
Air quality across the national capital continued to deteriorate, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the 'Severe' category in parts of Delhi in the early hours on Monday, according to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A thick layer of smog engulfed several parts of the city, significantly impairing visibility during the early morning hours, including around the Inderlok area.

According to the CPCB, the air quality station at ITO recorded an alarming AQI of 406 at around 4:20 am, categorising it as 'Severe'.

Meanwhile, several other key areas in the capital continued to reel under the 'Very Poor' air quality bracket.

Rajiv Chowk clocked an AQI of 381 at 1:30 am, while the area surrounding South Extension registered an AQI of 360 at 4:00 am.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that a campaign was being orchestrated at Kejriwal's residence to target the Hindu festival of Diwali and Sanatan Dharma under the pretext of pollution.

In a post on X, Mishra claimed that leaders and paid celebrities would be rolled out to run a targeted narrative.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Strike on Iraq's Khor Mor gas field cuts power production
LIVE! Strike on Iraq's Khor Mor gas field cuts power production

19 Indian seafarers stranded in Yemen for 14 days evacuated
19 Indian seafarers stranded in Yemen for 14 days evacuated

The embassy of India to Yemen has successfully evacuated 19 Indian seafarers who were stranded in Hodeidah and Sana'a (Yemen) for the past two weeks, the Indian embassy in Yemen said on Sunday.

Eisenkot to form Israeli govt as Netanyahu seeks unity
Eisenkot to form Israeli govt as Netanyahu seeks unity

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the country's next government, marking a significant political setback for incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Eisenkot secured...

Far-right group disrupts Diwali celebrations in Seattle
Far-right group disrupts Diwali celebrations in Seattle

Far-right activists, led by Jake Lang, stormed Diwali celebrations in Seattle, displaying racist placards and sparking widespread condemnation from US lawmakers and community leaders.

Boy prevented from wearing tilak, parents use UK school
Boy prevented from wearing tilak, parents use UK school

A nine-year-old British Hindu boy's parents have initiated legal action in the UK High Court after their son was withdrawn from primary school for being prevented from wearing a tilak on his forehead. The family alleges religious...