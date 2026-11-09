Delhi sees dip in fire-related calls on Diwali this year, no major incident reported

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The Delhi Fire Service received 257 fire-related calls during Diwali this year, registering a 4.5 per cent decline from last year, an officer said on Monday.The city had recorded 269 fire-related calls last year.According to fire department officials, no major fire incident was reported this year.All the calls received were related to minor or medium-level fire incidents."The department received 12 fewer calls this year compared to 2025," the officer told PTI.Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Fire Service had strengthened its emergency response arrangements, deploying additional firefighting personnel and vehicles at vulnerable locations, including congested residential areas and crowded markets.Quick response teams were stationed at identified hotspots to ensure that fire tenders could reach incident sites without delay. The department had also kept its control room and emergency response network on alert to handle any eventuality.Delhi has 71 fire stations, and personnel were mobilised to ensure effective coverage across the national capital during the festival, the officer added.