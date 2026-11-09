Delhi Police serves notice to Mamata Banerjee

20:57

Delhi Police has served a notice to former West Bengal chief minister Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to record her statement in a 2013 case linked to a confrontation with police during a Trinamool Congress protest in the national capital, police sources said on Monday.



Banerjee has been issued the notice in her capacity as a witness in the case, and not as an accused, the sources clarified.



The case pertains to an incident in April 2013, when Banerjee, accompanied by a delegation of Trinamool ministers and MPs, reached Delhi to protest against the alleged assault on then-Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra by members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI).



The Trinamool delegation held the protest near the former Planning Commission headquarters on Sansad Marg.



A confrontation reportedly broke out between Banerjee and Delhi Police personnel after the latter attempted to restrict the movement of the delegation, citing security concerns and prohibitory orders.



Banerjee reportedly told police that she was a 'Lok Policy Representative (LIP)' and not a VIP, saying she came to the national capital to fight for people's rights.



The notice has been issued to record her statement as a witness in the investigation, the sources said.