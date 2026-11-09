Bihar Bahubali Plans To Invite 400,000 Guests For Daughter's Wedding

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IMAGE: Anant Singh speaks to the media at his residence in this earlier photograph. Photograph: ANI Photo





-- M I KHAN

Expelled Janata Dal-United MLA, a known Bahubali, plans to invite people he knows in India and Pakistan for his daughter's marriage in the last week of November.Anant Singh said his daughter's wedding will be a mega event with more than 150 varieties of delicacies cooked for 400,000 guests.He plans to invite Prime Minister, Bihar Chief Ministerand Bhojpuri film stars for the wedding.The Supreme Court has directed Anant Singh to surrender to the authorities on December 1 in connection with the murder of Dularchand Yadav.