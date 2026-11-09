Bihar Bahubali Plans To Invite 400,000 Guests For Daughter's Wedding

IMAGE: Anant Singh speaks to the media at his residence in this earlier photograph. Photograph: ANI Photo
Expelled Janata Dal-United MLA Anant Singh
, a known Bahubali, plans to invite people he knows in India and Pakistan for his daughter's marriage in the last week of November.
Anant Singh said his daughter's wedding will be a mega event with more than 150 varieties of delicacies cooked for 400,000 guests.
He plans to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi
, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary
, Lalu Prasad Yadav
, Nitish Kumar
and Bhojpuri film stars for the wedding.
The Supreme Court has directed Anant Singh to surrender to the authorities on December 1 in connection with the murder of Dularchand Yadav.
-- M I KHAN